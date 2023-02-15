Kompelien's two goals net Alexandria Area Cardinals victory over Fergus Falls Otters

The Alexandria Area Cardinals beat the hosting Fergus Falls Otters on Thursday, ending 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Cardinals took the lead when Leo Kompelien scored the first goal assisted by Gage Castle and Henry Ramstorf.

Joe Lamski then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Leo Kompelien assisted.

Late, Leo Kompelien scored a goal, assisted by Gavin Olson, making the score 3-0.

The Otters made it 3-1 with a goal from Kellen Stenstrom.

Caleb Lind increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Keegan Lucy.

Next up:

Next up, the Otters face St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena, while the Cardinals face Brainerd on the road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. Both games will be played on on Thursday.