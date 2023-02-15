Knutsen's two goals net East Ridge Raptors victory over Woodbury Royals

The East Ridge Raptors bested the visiting Woodbury Royals on Thursday, ending 6-3.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Blake Kohnen. Grant Kohnen assisted.

The Raptors increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Jack Tauscher scored, assisted by Grant Kohnen and Blake Kohnen.

The Royals' Matthew Tarlton narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus and Jan Tichy.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Raptors led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Raptors increased the lead to 4-2, after only eight seconds into the third period when Brady Knutsen beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Grant Kohnen and Davis Polifka.

Joey Moeller narrowed the gap to 4-3 late in the third period, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus and Caden Schlattman.

Ricky Lanahan increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Brandon Muth.

Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later.

Next up:

The Raptors play Hastings away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Royals will face Forest Lake at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.