High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Kittson County Central Bearcats win at home against Mayville-Portland

The Kittson County Central Bearcats won the home game against the Mayville-Portland 5-2 on Sunday.

img_500228709_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 02:21 AM
Share

The Kittson County Central Bearcats won the home game against the Mayville-Portland 5-2 on Sunday.