Kittson County Central Bearcats win 5-3 at home against Red Lake Falls Eagles
The Kittson County Central Bearcats won at home on Tuesday, handing the Red Lake Falls Eagles a defeat 5-3.
The Bearcats took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hayden Olsonawski . Isaac Gustafson and Tyler Hennen assisted.
Brock Seeger scored in the second period, assisted by Evan Girdler.
Midway through the second period, Tyler Hennen scored a goal, making the score 2-1.
The Bearcats made it 3-1 with a goal from Tyler Hennen.
The Eagles narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Gavin Girdler scored.
The Bearcats increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third when Hayden Olsonawski found the back of the net again.
Evan Girdler narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later, assisted by Gavin Girdler.
Hayden Olsonawski increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later.
Next up:
The Eagles play against Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena. The Bearcats will face Breckenridge on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.