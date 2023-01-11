Kittson County Central Bearcats win 5-3 at home against Red Lake Falls Eagles

The Kittson County Central Bearcats won at home on Tuesday, handing the Red Lake Falls Eagles a defeat 5-3.

The Bearcats took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hayden Olsonawski . Isaac Gustafson and Tyler Hennen assisted.

Brock Seeger scored in the second period, assisted by Evan Girdler.

Midway through the second period, Tyler Hennen scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

The Bearcats made it 3-1 with a goal from Tyler Hennen.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Gavin Girdler scored.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third when Hayden Olsonawski found the back of the net again.

Evan Girdler narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later, assisted by Gavin Girdler.

Hayden Olsonawski increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later.

Next up:

The Eagles play against Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena. The Bearcats will face Breckenridge on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.