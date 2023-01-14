Kittson County Central Bearcats win 10-3 at home against Breckenridge Blades

The Kittson County Central Bearcats won at home on Friday, handing the Breckenridge Blades a defeat 10-3.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Trey Vogelbacher. Jack Rittenour assisted.

The Bearcats tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Ethan Hanson scored.

The Bearcats' Tyler Hennen took the lead in the first period.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 3-1 with another goal from Tyler Hennen halfway through the first, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski and Ethan Hanson.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Bearcats led 8-2 going in to the third period.

Brady DeVries narrowed the gap to 8-3 early in the third period, assisted by Josh Hofman and Jack Rittenour.

Noah Olson increased the lead to 9-3 three minutes later, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

Dana Brown increased the lead to 3-10 three minutes later, assisted by Eli Muir and Isaac Gustafson .

Coming up:

The Bearcats play Thief River Falls away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center. The Blades will face Bagley/Fosston at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.