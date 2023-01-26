Kittson County Central Bearcats victorious against Crookston Pirates

The Kittson County Central Bearcats defeated the Crookston Pirates 8-1 on Tuesday.

The Bearcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Hayden Olsonawski . Tyler Hennen assisted.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Tyler Hennen scored, assisted by Dana Brown .

The Bearcats' Hayden Olsonawski increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Bearcats led 6-1 going in to the third period.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period when Ethan Hanson netted one, assisted by Tyler Hennen and Timothy Johnson .

Hayden Olsonawski increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later.

Next games:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Bearcats hosting Wadena-Deer Creek at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena, and the Pirates hosting Hibbing/Chisholm at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.