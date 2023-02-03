Kittson County Central Bearcats victorious against Breckenridge Blades

The Kittson County Central Bearcats defeated the Breckenridge Blades 7-3 on Thursday.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Tyler Hennen scored.

The Bearcats' Morgan Muir increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Elijah Swanson and Gus Gunnarson .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Bearcats led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ethan Hanson .

Jack Rittenour narrowed the gap to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Kai Mcdonald.

The Blades narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Josiah Breuer found the back of the net, assisted by Jace Johanson and Josh Hofman.

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 7-3 three minutes later.

Next up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Blades will face Worthington on the road at 3 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena, while the Bearcats host International Falls at 3 p.m. CST at Kittson Central.