Kittson County Central Bearcats grab extra point vs. Red Lake Falls Eagles in overtime

The Red Lake Falls Eagles and the visiting Kittson County Central Bearcats tied 7-7 in regulation on Tuesday. Kittson County Central beat Red Lake Falls in overtime 8-7.

Kittson County Central's Tyler Hennen scored the game-winning goal.

The Bearcats tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Hayden Olsonawski scored.

The Bearcats' Morgan Muir took the lead late into the first, assisted by Elijah Swanson and Tyler Hennen.

The second period ended with a 6-4 lead for the Bearcats.

The Eagles' Evan Girdler narrowed the gap again, assisted by Gavin Girdler at 7:24 into the third period.

Evan Girdler tied the game 6-6 eight minutes later, assisted by Brock Seeger and Gavin Girdler.

Blake Breiland took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Gavin Girdler and Evan Girdler.

Tyler Hennen tied the game 7-7 only seconds later, assisted by Elijah Swanson. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:36 before Tyler Hennen scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Eagles host MayPort at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena and the Bearcats host Lake of the Woods at Hallock Ice Arena.