Kittson County Central Bearcats couldn't stop star-studded Thief River Falls Prowlers from winning

The Thief River Falls Prowlers and the Kittson County Central Bearcats met on Tuesday. Thief River Falls came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-2.

The Bearcats opened strong, early in the game with Tyler Hennen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Hayden Olsonawski .

The Prowlers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Jace Erickson struck.

The Prowlers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Prowlers increased the lead to 6-2 within the first minute when Braydin Lund netted one yet again, assisted by Tysen Loeffler and Jace Erickson. With that the Prowlers had turned the game around. That left the final score at 6-2.

Next games:

The Bearcats play against Grafton/Park River on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center. The Prowlers will face Little Falls on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.