Kittson County Central Bearcats beat Crookston Pirates

The Kittson County Central Bearcats won their road game against the Crookston Pirates on Monday, ending 6-4.

The visiting Bearcats started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Tyler Hennen scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Hayden Olsonawski .

The Bearcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Tyler Hennen scoredopened the scoring yet again, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski and Gavin Johnson .

The Pirates narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Ryan Street scored the first goal, assisted by Carter Trudeau and Jack Doda.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Hayden Olsonawski late in the first period, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Bearcats.

The Pirates narrowed the gap again within the first minute when Jack Doda beat the goalie, assisted by Ryan Street.

The Pirates narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jack Doda, at 2:27 into the third period.

Hayden Olsonawski increased the lead to 6-4 three minutes later, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

Next games:

The Pirates play Red Lake Falls away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Cardin-Hunt Arena. The Bearcats will face MayPort at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena.