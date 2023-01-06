Kissack scores twice in Spooner's win over St. Paul Johnson Governors

The Spooner defeated the visiting St. Paul Johnson Governors 6-4 on Thursday.

The Spooner players scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Spooner players led 5-3 going in to the third period.

Trent Lindstrom increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third period, assisted by Jessie Morales.

Nolan Hawkins narrowed the gap to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Alex Themmes and Jozef Cunningham.

Next up:

The Spooner players play St. Paul Johnson away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Gustafson Phalen Arena. The Governors will face La Crescent-Hokah at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at La Crescent Community Arena.