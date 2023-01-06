Kissack scores 2 in Spooner's win over St. Paul Johnson Governors
The Spooner bested the visiting St. Paul Johnson Governors 6-4 on Thursday.
The Spooner bested the visiting St. Paul Johnson Governors 6-4 on Thursday.
Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Spooner players led 3-2 going in to the second period.
The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Spooner players.
Trent Lindstrom increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third period, assisted by Jessie Morales.
Nolan Hawkins narrowed the gap to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Alex Themmes and Jozef Cunningham.
Coming up:
The Spooner players play St. Paul Johnson away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Gustafson Phalen Arena. The Governors will face La Crescent-Hokah at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at La Crescent Community Arena.