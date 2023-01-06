Kissack scores 2 in Spooner's win over St. Paul Johnson Governors

The Spooner bested the visiting St. Paul Johnson Governors 6-4 on Thursday.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Spooner players led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Spooner players.

Trent Lindstrom increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third period, assisted by Jessie Morales.

Nolan Hawkins narrowed the gap to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Alex Themmes and Jozef Cunningham.

Coming up:

The Spooner players play St. Paul Johnson away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Gustafson Phalen Arena. The Governors will face La Crescent-Hokah at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at La Crescent Community Arena.