Kaiser strikes twice as Northfield Raiders beat Osseo Orioles

The Northfield Raiders defeated the visiting Osseo Orioles 4-3 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Andrew Winter scored.

The Raiders made it 2-0 with a goal from Kamden Kaiser.

Late in the second period, Kamden Kaiser scored a goal, assisted by Bridger Riley, making the score 3-0.

Orioles' Eli Paloranta tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Drew LaBerge assisted.

The Orioles' Brenden Kranz narrowed the gap again, assisted by Tate Brink at 4:31 into the third period.

Cayden Monson increased the lead to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Kamden Kaiser.

Eli Paloranta narrowed the gap to 4-3 only seconds later, assisted by Luke Sawicky and Jake Sawicky.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Sunday, with the Raiders hosting the Panthers at 1:30 p.m. CST at St. Olaf Ice Arena and the Orioles visiting the Huskies at 1 p.m. CST at Owatonna.