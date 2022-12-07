Kadon Larson unstoppable as New Ulm Eagles beat Redwood Valley Cardinals

The Redwood Valley Cardinals beat the New Ulm Eagles on the road 10-1. Kadon Larson stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Jack Albrecht, Dawson Kraus, Bryer Lang, Brandon Tauer, Austin Uecker and Nick Zins scored the remaining goals for the road side, and Thomas Fischer scored for Redwood Valley.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Zins. Landon Barstad and Ben Hohensee assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Brandon Tauer scored, assisted by Austin Uecker and Dawson Kraus.

The Eagles' Bryer Lang increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Ben Hohensee and Wesley Grob.

The Eagles scored six goals in second period an held the lead 9-1 going in to the second break.

Kadon Larson increased the lead to 10-1 early into the third period, assisted by Brody Wenner and Blake Soukup.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Cardinals will play the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center, and the Eagles will play the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.