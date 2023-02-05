Kaden Larson unstoppable as New Ulm Eagles beat Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks beat the New Ulm Eagles on the road 6-1. Kaden Larson stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Ian Brudelie and Bryer Lang scored the remaining goals for the road side, while August Novack scored for Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Bryer Lang. Austin Uecker assisted.

The White Hawks' August Novack tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Joseph Pouchnik and Tyler Thurston.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Eagles.

Ian Brudelie increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nick Zins.

Kaden Larson increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Bryer Lang.

With this win the Eagles have six straight victories.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the White Hawks will play the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center, and the Eagles will play the Dragons at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.