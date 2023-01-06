Kade Stengrim behind Brainerd Warriors' win over Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The game between the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and the Brainerd Warriors saw Sauk Rapids-Rice's Kade Stengrim in deadly form. Kade Stengrim scored an incredible four goals in Sauk Rapids-Rice's 12-0 road win.

Sean Engelstad, Brady Johnson, Martin Timmons, Mitch Brau and John Finnegan scored the remaining goals for the road side.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Warriors led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Warriors scored four goals in second period an held the lead 9-0 going in to the second break.

John Finnegan increased the lead to 10-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Sean Engelstad.

Martin Timmons increased the lead to 11-0 less than a minute later, assisted by Steven Selisker.

In the end the 12-0 goal came from Brady Johnson who increased the Warriors' lead, assisted by Sean Engelstad, late in the third. That left the final score at 12-0.

With this win the Warriors have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The Storm host River Lakes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East. The Warriors visit Cloquet-Esko-Carlton to play the Lumberjacks on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.