Jordan's two goals net St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights victory over Bemidji Lumberjacks

The St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights beat the hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks on Saturday, ending 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Knights took the lead when Reme Lobitz scored the first goal assisted by Noah Bilicki and Owen Westerman.

The Lumberjacks made it 1-1 with a goal from Austin Coe.

Knights' Tyler Jordan tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Caleb Waller assisted.

The Knights increased the lead to 3-1, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Tyler Jordan beat the goalie yet again.

Austin Coe narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Briggs Knott.

Coming up:

The Knights play against Wayzata on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Warroad on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.