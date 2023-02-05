Jordan scores 2 in St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights' win over Bemidji Lumberjacks

The St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights won against the hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks 3-2 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Knights took the lead when Reme Lobitz scored assisted by Noah Bilicki and Owen Westerman.

The Lumberjacks made it 1-1 with a goal from Austin Coe.

Knights' Tyler Jordan tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Caleb Waller assisted.

The Knights increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Tyler Jordan found the back of the net yet again.

Austin Coe narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Briggs Knott.

Next up:

The Lumberjacks play Warroad away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Knights will face Wayzata at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.