Joe Erickson and Rowan Heithoff in excellent shape as Blake Bears beat Totino-Grace Eagles

On Wednesday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Blake Bears defeated the Totino-Grace Eagles 2-1.

Blake's Rowan Heithoff scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bears took the lead when Joe Erickson scored assisted by Finn Woerner.

Colton Horak tied it up 1-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Thomas Quast and Gabe Gallivan.

Just just one minute later Rowan Heithoff scored, assisted by Oliver Duininck, and decided the game.

Coming up:

On Thursday the Bears will play at home against the Stars at 12 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove, while the Eagles will face the Raiders home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove.