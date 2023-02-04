Jenson scores twice in Rogers Royals' win over Maple Grove Crimson

The Rogers Royals beat the visiting Maple Grove Crimson 5-2 on Friday.

The Crimson started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Finn Brink scoring in the first minute, assisted by Gavin Anderson and Ty Patefield.

The Royals tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period when Payton Struck scored, assisted by Carson Melquist and Dawson Jenson.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Royals.

Carson Udee increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Drew Krekelberg.

Coming up:

The Crimson play against Andover on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Royals will face Moorhead on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.