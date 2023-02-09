Jake Stadler unstoppable as North Shore Storm beat Moose Lake Area Rebels

The North Shore Storm beat the Moose Lake Area Rebels at home 7-1. Jake Stadler stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible five goals.

Ayden Althaus and Cole Anderson scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Gavin Gamst scored for Moose Lake Area.

The hosting Storm opened strong, early in the game with Jake Stadler scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ayden Althaus and Cole Anderson.

The Rebels tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Gavin Gamst struck, assisted by Braden Parzy.

The Storm scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Storm increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Jake Stadler found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Tucker Cook .

Jake Stadler increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Andrew Wehrman.

Next up:

The Storm host Proctor on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena. The Rebels will face Ely/Tower-Soudan on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails.