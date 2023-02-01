Jake Stadler behind North Shore Storm's win over Ashland players

The game between the Ashland players and the North Shore Storm saw Ashland's Jake Stadler in deadly form. Jake Stadler scored an incredible four goals in Ashland's 7-5 road win.

Ayden Althaus, Greysen Peterson and Cam Peterson scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Ashland's goals came through Ty Obey, Ethan Petersen and Kellen Trautt.

The hosting Ashland players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ty Obey. Gabe Kivisto assisted.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Storm.

The Storm increased the lead to 6-3 within the first minute when Jake Stadler beat the goalie again, assisted by Ayden Althaus.

The Ashland players narrowed the gap to 6-4, after only 48 seconds into the third period when Kellen Trautt found the back of the net, assisted by Gabe Kivisto and Ty Obey.

The Ashland players narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Ty Obey netted one, assisted by Ethan Petersen and Gavyn Moncher.

Ayden Althaus increased the lead to 7-5 five minutes later.

Next up:

The Ashland players travel to the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Storm will face Hibbing/Chisholm at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals.