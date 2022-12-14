Jack Roe was the hero as Rochester Lourdes Eagles beat Winona Winhawks

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles won on the road against the Winona Winhawks. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in overtime. Jack Roe scored the goal and delivered the win for Rochester Lourdes.

Rochester Lourdes' Jack Roe scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 0:41 before the Eagles made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Jack Roe, assisted by Peyton Loeslie.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Winhawks will host the Cougars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena and the Eagles will play against the Lancers at 7 p.m. CST at La Crescent Community Arena.