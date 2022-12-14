Jack Roe was the hero as Rochester Lourdes Eagles beat Winona Winhawks
The Rochester Lourdes Eagles won on the road against the Winona Winhawks. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in overtime. Jack Roe scored the goal and delivered the win for Rochester Lourdes.
The Rochester Lourdes Eagles won on the road against the Winona Winhawks. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in overtime. Jack Roe scored the goal and delivered the win for Rochester Lourdes.
Rochester Lourdes' Jack Roe scored the game-winning goal.
In overtime it took 0:41 before the Eagles made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Jack Roe, assisted by Peyton Loeslie.
Coming up:
On Thursday, the Winhawks will host the Cougars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena and the Eagles will play against the Lancers at 7 p.m. CST at La Crescent Community Arena.