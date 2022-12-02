Jack Kernan unstoppable as Maple Grove Crimson beat Anoka Tornadoes

The Anoka Tornadoes beat the Maple Grove Crimson on the road 15-0. Jack Kernan stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Finn Brink, Andrew Karkoc, Lucas Busch, Joey Imgrund, Joey Leafblad, Grant Leneau, Preston Moses and Blake Steenerson scored the remaining goals for the road side.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Crimson led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Crimson scored nine goals in second period an held the lead 14-0 going in to the second break.

The Crimson made it 15-0 when Finn Brink netted one, assisted by Jack Kernan in the middle of the third period. The 15-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Tornadoes travel to Irondale-St. Anthony on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center. The Crimson host Stillwater to play the Ponies on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.