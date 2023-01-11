Jace Kampsula unstoppable as Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Moose Lake Area Rebels beat the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets on the road 15-2. Jace Kampsula stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Beau Frider, Christian Dickson, Jack Gabardi, Drew Anderson, Tristen Babich, Broden Fawcett and Keeghan Fink scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Moose Lake Area's goals came through Jordan Bird and Max Petry.

The visiting Bluejackets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jace Kampsula. Keeghan Fink and Drew Anderson assisted.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Beau Frider in the first period, assisted by Christian Edmonds and Peyton Taylor.

The Bluejackets' Christian Dickson increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Peyton Taylor.

The Bluejackets' Broden Fawcett increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Peyton Taylor and Beau Frider.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejackets led 10-0 going in to the third period.

Beau Frider increased the lead to 11-0 early into the third period, assisted by Tristen Babich.

Beau Frider increased the lead to 12-0 two minutes later.

Jordan Bird narrowed the gap to 12-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jaxsyn Schmidt and Joey Olson.

Jace Kampsula increased the lead to 13-1 two minutes later, assisted by Beau Frider and Broden Fawcett.

Max Petry narrowed the gap to 2-13 three minutes later, assisted by Jordan Bird.

Jace Kampsula then increased the lead to 2-14 late in the third, assisted by Broden Fawcett and Tristen Babich.

Christian Dickson increased the lead to 2-15 two minutes later.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Bluejackets.

Coming up:

The Rebels travel to Pine City Area on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Bluejackets visit Hermantown to play the Hawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.