Jace Kammeier and Gino Troumbly in excellent shape as Greenway Raiders beat Crookston Pirates

On Friday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Greenway Raiders defeated the Crookston Pirates 2-1.

Greenway's Jace Kammeier scored the game-winning goal.

The Pirates took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Doda.

The Raiders tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Gino Troumbly scored, assisted by Ashton Sanderson.

The Raiders made it 2-1 halfway through when Jace Kammeier found the back of the net, assisted by Beau Carlson. With that, the Raiders turned the game around.

Next games:

The Pirates travel to the MayPort Ice Dawgs on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena. The Raiders will face Red Lake Falls on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.