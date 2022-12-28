Irondale-St. Anthony Knights win against Duluth Denfeld Hunters – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Duluth Denfeld Hunters led 1-0. However, the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 3-2.

Irondale-St. Anthony's Lincoln Urdahl scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Hunters took the lead when Owen Hindermann scored assisted by Braeden Erickson.

The Hunters increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Andy Larson beat the goalie, assisted by Arttu Mollberg and Kaden Postal.

Parker Henry narrowed the gap to 2-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Matt Rockwell and Grady Springborn.

Andy Rodriguez tied it up 2-2 only seconds later, assisted by Parker Henry.

Lincoln Urdahl took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Gavin Fagerlee and Matt Rockwell.

Next games:

On Wednesday, the Hunters will host the Huskies at 2 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic and the Knights will play against the Wolfpack at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic.