Irondale-St. Anthony Knights reverse deficit and win

The Irondale-St. Anthony Knights struggled and were losing 0-3 after two periods game against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. However, the team reversed the deficit to win with a final result of 6-3.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Colton Rich. Jack Roe and Peyton Loeslie assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Brayden Swee in the middle of the first.

The Eagles' Jack Roe increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Peyton Loeslie and Colton Rich.

Cameron DeCoux scored midway through the second period, assisted by Dylan Held .

The Knights narrowed the gap again within the first minute when Parker Henry found the back of the net.

The Knights tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Grady Springborn beat the goalie, assisted by Johnny Slack and Lincoln Urdahl.

Grady Springborn took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Gavin Bourassa and Parker Henry.

Gavin Fagerlee increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Grady Springborn.

Hans Otte increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Johnny Slack.