Irondale-St. Anthony Knights have ended their losing streak after 4-6 vs. Tartan Titans

The game between the Tartan Titans and the hosting Irondale-St. Anthony Knights finished 6-4. Irondale-St. Anthony's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The Knights took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Parker Henry . Gavin Bourassa and Jack Townsend assisted.

The Titans' Brody Laska tied it up late into the first, assisted by Noah Joyce and Stone Resch.

The Knights took the lead, after only nine seconds into the second period when Grady Springborn scored, assisted by Johnny Slack.

Midway through, Shawn Duggan scored a goal, assisted by Noah Joyce, making the score 2-2.

The Knights took the lead early in the third period when Parker Henry netted one yet again, assisted by Jayden Remore and Gavin Bourassa.

Parker Henry increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Jayden Remore.

Gavin Fagerlee increased the lead to 5-2 only seconds later.

Noah Joyce narrowed the gap to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Stone Resch.

The Titans' Noah Joyce narrowed the gap again, assisted by Stone Resch at 13:40 into the third period.

Parker Henry increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Rylan Remore and Jayden Remore.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Knights hosting the Packers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars and the Titans visiting the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.