Irondale-St. Anthony Knights beat Marshall Tigers

The Irondale-St. Anthony Knights won their road game against the Marshall Tigers on Friday, ending 3-1.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Talan Plante. Gavin Peterson and Owen Renslow assisted.

The Knights tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Johnny Slack scored, assisted by Cameron DeCoux and Matt Rockwell .

The Knights made it 2-1 early into the second period when Gavin Fagerlee scored, assisted by Hans Otte and Jayden Remore .

Andy Rodriguez then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-1. Gavin Bourassa and Lincoln Urdahl assisted. With that, Rodriguez completed the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights' comeback.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Morris/Benson Area on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena. The Knights will face Pine City Area on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.