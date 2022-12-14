International Falls Broncos win on the road against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The International Falls Broncos won when they visited the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Tuesday. The final score was 12-3.

The Broncos took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cody Joslyn. Max Dremmel and Cooper Crandall assisted.

The Timberwolves' Jace Huntbach tied the game in the first period, assisted by Deegan Richards and Wes Sandy.

The Broncos took the lead late into the first when Braden Skifstad scored, assisted by Cejay Hasbargen and Cody Joslyn.

The Broncos increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Matt Wherley late into the first, assisted by Max Dremmel.

The Broncos scored five goals in second period an held the lead 8-3 going in to the second break.

Cody Joslyn increased the lead to 9-3 early in the third period, assisted by Cooper Crandall and Matt Wherley.

Cooper Crandall increased the lead to 3-10 two minutes later, assisted by Brodie Carlson and Cadyn Zahn.

Max Dremmel increased the lead to 3-11 six minutes later.

Three minutes later, Julius Maish scored, assisted by Braden Skifstad and Cody Joslyn.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Timberwolves hosting the Governors at 7 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena, and the Broncos playing the Fort Frances players at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fort Frances.