International Falls Broncos win at home against Lake of the Woods Bears

The International Falls Broncos won when they visited the Lake of the Woods Bears on Thursday. The final score was 10-2.

The Broncos scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Broncos led 8-2 going in to the third period.

Colin Kostiuk increased the lead to 9-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Max Dremmel.

Noah Shikowsky increased the lead to 2-10 one minute later, assisted by Braden Skifstad and Cody Joslyn.