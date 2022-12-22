International Falls Broncos win at home against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The International Falls Broncos won when they visited the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Tuesday. The final score was 7-4.

The first period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Broncos.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Broncos led 6-3 going in to the third period.

Kole Macho narrowed the gap to 6-4 in the third period, assisted by Logan Loe and Jackson Hegman.

Colin Kostiuk increased the lead to 7-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Cody Joslyn.

Coming up:

The Broncos host the Orono Spartans on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic. The Timberwolves will face Ashland at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Ely Ice Arena.