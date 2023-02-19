International Falls Broncos victorious against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The International Falls Broncos defeated the Moose Lake Area Rebels 11-1 on Saturday.

The Broncos' Matt Wherley increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period, assisted by Jackson Reiners and Cooper Crandall.

The Broncos' Cody Joslyn increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Braden Skifstad and Matt Wherley.

The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Broncos.

The Broncos increased the lead to 10-1 early in the third period when Max Dremmel found the back of the net again, assisted by Cooper Crandall and Cadyn Zahn.

Royce Allan increased the lead to 11-1 late into the third, assisted by Noah Shikowsky and Cadyn Zahn.