International Falls Broncos beat Lake of the Woods Bears and continue winning run

The game between the International Falls Broncos and the Lake of the Woods Bears on Thursday finished 10-2. The result means International Falls has five straight wins.

The Broncos scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Broncos led 8-2 going in to the third period.

Colin Kostiuk increased the lead to 9-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Max Dremmel.

Noah Shikowsky increased the lead to 2-10 one minute later, assisted by Braden Skifstad and Cody Joslyn.

Next up:

The Broncos host Moose Lake Area on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Bears will face Bagley/Fosston on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.