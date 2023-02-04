In top form, River Lakes Stars take another victory

The River Lakes Stars are now in a strong position. When the team met the Prairie Centre North Stars at home on Friday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 6-2, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Stars will host the Otters at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers, and the North Stars will visit the Storm at 7 p.m. CST at MayPort Ice Dawgs.