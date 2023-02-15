In top form, Mahtomedi Zephyrs take another victory

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are now in a strong position. When the team met the Hastings Raiders on the road on Thursday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 7-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Noah Mogren . Charlie Drage and Cav Bruner assisted.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Charlie Drage scored, assisted by David Wolsfeld and Corey Bohmert .

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when David Wolsfeld found the back of the net, assisted by Corey Bohmert and Cav Bruner.

Late, Seth Nelson scored a goal, assisted by Carter Haycraft and Jonny Grove, making the score 4-0.

Jake Hodd-Chlebeck increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jimmy Egan and Patrick Egan.

Brody Larsen narrowed the gap to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jon Harris.

Jake Hodd-Chlebeck increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Patrick Egan and Jimmy Egan.

Gene Wegleinter increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Max Egan and William Brummel.

Next games:

The Raiders travel to East Ridge on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Zephyrs will face Breck on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.