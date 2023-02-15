In top form, International Falls Broncos take another victory

The International Falls Broncos are now in a strong position. When the team met the North Shore Storm at home on Tuesday, they secured their fourth win in a row. The team won 4-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The hosting Broncos took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Max Dremmel. Julius Maish and Cooper Crandall assisted.

The Broncos increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Max Dremmel late in the first, assisted by Cadyn Zahn.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Broncos.