In top form, Hastings Raiders take another victory

The Hastings Raiders are now in a strong position. When the team met the Tartan Titans on the road on Saturday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 5-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

img_500253355_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:08 PM

The Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jon Harris. Mark DeNoyer and Brody Larsen assisted.

The Raiders' Daniel Millner increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Sawyer Tjomsland and Sawyer Zaruba.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Connor Zgoda netted one, assisted by Blake Vandehoef and John Teigland.

Shawn Duggan narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Connor Wobse.

Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 4-1 less than a minute later, assisted by John Teigland and Connor Zgoda.

Jon Harris increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Mark DeNoyer and Brody Carlson.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.