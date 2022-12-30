In top form, Forest Lake Rangers take another victory

The Forest Lake Rangers are now in a strong position. When the team met the Spring Lake Park Panthers on the road on Thursday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 8-4, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The Panthers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Drew Lindquist. Mason White assisted.

The Rangers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Malachi McKinnon scored, assisted by Caden Speidel and Cole Rivard.

The Rangers made it 2-1 six minutes into the period when Gavin Wille netted one, assisted by Caden Speidel.

The Rangers made it 3-1 with a goal from Gavin Wille.

The Rangers increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Lucas Kiel beat the goalie, assisted by Gavin Goehner and Gunnar Bright.

Mason White narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Drew Lindquist and Dylan Stocke.

Caden Speidel increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Cole Rivard and Malachi McKinnon.

Emik Hauer increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Riley Middendorf and Malachi McKinnon.

Gunnar Bright increased the lead to 7-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Emik Hauer and Preston Waage.

Teddy Wackman narrowed the gap to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Ian St. Martin.

Gunnar Bright then increased the lead to 8-3 in the third period, assisted by Wyatt Saltness and Emik Hauer.

Dylan Stocke narrowed the gap to 8-4 four minutes later, assisted by Mason White and Ian Roell.

Next games:

The Panthers play Buffalo away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Rangers will face White Bear Lake Area at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.