In top form, Dodge County Wildcats take another victory

The Dodge County Wildcats are now in a strong position. When the team met the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers on the road on Tuesday, they secured their fourth win in a row. The team won 5-2, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The Dodge Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gryffon Funke.

The Dodge Wildcats' Gryffon Funke increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Riley Freiderich and Brett Ludvigsen.

The Dodge Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Brett Ludvigsen scored, assisted by Gryffon Funke and Bronson Freerksen.

Caeden Smith then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 4-0. Gryffon Funke assisted.

The Dodge Wildcats increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Gryffon Funke netted one again, assisted by Brett Ludvigsen and Bronson Freerksen.

Sawyer Christianson narrowed the gap to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Alex Von Arx.

The Lancers narrowed the gap again in the third period when Colton Holzer beat the goalie, assisted by Alex Donovan and Cooper Carlson.