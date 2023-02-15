Ian Brudelie and Austin Uecker clinch it for New Ulm Eagles against Hopkins Royals

The New Ulm Eagles eked out a win against the Hopkins Royals on Tuesday. The final score was 2-1.

The Eagles took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Austin Uecker. Kaden Larson assisted.

Ian Brudelie scored late into the second period, assisted by Austin Uecker.

Louis DeGiulio narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Weston Danks.