High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Hutchinson Tigers win knock out game against Breck Mustangs

The 5-1 win at home for the Hutchinson Tigers against the Breck Mustangs means the Hutchinson Tigers are through to the next round.

img_500259050_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Manny Pearce. Charlie Renner and Toren Miller assisted.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Manny Pearce. Charlie Renner and Toren Miller assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Nathan Thode scored, assisted by Easton Mallak and Dalsten Dusoski.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Emmett Reiter found the back of the net, assisted by Manny Pearce.

AJ Mallak then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Nolan Reiter and William Van Marel assisted.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period when Luke Kern netted one.

Karsen Niska increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third.

