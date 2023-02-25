Hutchinson Tigers win knock out game against Breck Mustangs

The 5-1 win at home for the Hutchinson Tigers against the Breck Mustangs means the Hutchinson Tigers are through to the next round.

The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Manny Pearce. Charlie Renner and Toren Miller assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Nathan Thode scored, assisted by Easton Mallak and Dalsten Dusoski.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Emmett Reiter found the back of the net, assisted by Manny Pearce.

AJ Mallak then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Nolan Reiter and William Van Marel assisted.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period when Luke Kern netted one.

Karsen Niska increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third.