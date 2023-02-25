Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Hutchinson Tigers win and move on

The Hutchinson Tigers have advanced to the next round after a 5-1 victory over the Breck Mustangs in the playoff knock-out game.

img_500257225_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:10 PM

The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Manny Pearce. Charlie Renner and Toren Miller assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Nathan Thode netted one, assisted by Easton Mallak and Dalsten Dusoski.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Emmett Reiter scored, assisted by Manny Pearce.

The Tigers made it 4-0 with a goal from AJ Mallak.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Luke Kern beat the goalie.

Karsen Niska increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
