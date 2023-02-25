Hutchinson Tigers win and move on
The Hutchinson Tigers have advanced to the next round after a 5-1 victory over the Breck Mustangs in the playoff knock-out game.
The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Manny Pearce. Charlie Renner and Toren Miller assisted.
The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Nathan Thode netted one, assisted by Easton Mallak and Dalsten Dusoski.
The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Emmett Reiter scored, assisted by Manny Pearce.
The Tigers made it 4-0 with a goal from AJ Mallak.
The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Luke Kern beat the goalie.
Karsen Niska increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.