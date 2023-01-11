Hutchinson Tigers secure much-needed win

The Hutchinson Tigers have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 5-4 victory over the Southwest Christian Stars in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.

Hutchinson's Emmett Reiter scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Stars took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kaden Feltmann.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Tigers tied the score 3-3 within the first minute of the third period when Elliott Ladwig scored, assisted by Karsen Niska.

Kaden Feltmann took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Vinny Ferrara and Caleb Swenson.

Jonas Vesely tied it up 4-4 late in the third, assisted by Emmett Reiter and Nolan Reiter. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:54 before Emmett Reiter scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Manny Pearce.

Next games:

The Tigers play against Holy Family on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Stars will face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.