Hutchinson Tigers score twice in the third to beat Fergus Falls Otters

The Hutchinson Tigers defeated the Fergus Falls Otters 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Hutchinson pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Hutchinson's Emmett Reiter scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Karsen Niska scored assisted by Elliott Ladwig.

The Otters made it 1-1 with a goal from Kellen Stenstrom.

Emmett Reiter took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Toren Miller and Nolan Reiter.