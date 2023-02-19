Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Hutchinson Tigers score twice in the third to beat Fergus Falls Otters

The Hutchinson Tigers defeated the Fergus Falls Otters 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Hutchinson pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

February 18, 2023 10:09 PM

Hutchinson's Emmett Reiter scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Karsen Niska scored assisted by Elliott Ladwig.

The Otters made it 1-1 with a goal from Kellen Stenstrom.

Emmett Reiter took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Toren Miller and Nolan Reiter.

