Hutchinson Tigers pull ahead in the third to defeat Breck Mustangs

The Hutchinson Tigers were victorious on the road against the Breck Mustangs. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Hutchinson pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The Mustangs' Nate Miller tied it up early in the first period, assisted by Erik Nordseth and Lars Martin.

Toren Miller took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Emmett Reiter and Manny Pearce.

Emmett Reiter increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Dalsten Dusoski.

Next up:

The Mustangs travel to Hopkins on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion. The Tigers host Waconia to play the Wildcats on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.