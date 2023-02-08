Hutchinson Tigers got a shutout against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Hutchinson Tigers picked up a decisive road win against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

Next games:

On Friday, the White Hawks will host Pine City Area at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center and the Tigers will host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.