Hutchinson Tigers dig deep in the third to win against Providence Academy Lions

The Hutchinson Tigers and the visiting Providence Academy Lions were tied going into the third, but Hutchinson pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Elliott Ladwig scored.

Lions' Louie Wehmann tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1.

The Tigers took the lead early into the third period when Toren Miller netted one, assisted by Manny Pearce.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third when Clayton Witte found the back of the net.

Louie Wehmann narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later.

Next games:

The Tigers play River Lakes away on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Lions will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.