Hutchinson Tigers dig deep in the third to win against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks and the visiting Hutchinson Tigers were tied going into the third, but Hutchinson pulled away for a 3-0 victory in game action.

The Tigers first took the lead within the first minute of the third period, with a goal from Manny Pearce.

Gunnar Bick increased the lead to 2-0 four minutes later, assisted by Manny Pearce.

In the end the 3-0 came from Easton Mallak who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Dalsten Dusoski and Nathan Thode, late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

On Friday, the White Hawks will host Pine City Area at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center and the Tigers will host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.